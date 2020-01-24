Live Now
Homeless count takes place in north East Texas, across state line

by: Heather Wright

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA (KTAL) –   The annual count of the homeless population is underway on both sides of the state line in Texarkana.

Outreach events are taking place at various locations downtown including St. Edwards Catholic Church, Mission Texarkana, The Salvation Army and Randy Sam’s Outreach Shelter.

The ‘Point in Time Count’ is a government-mandated process that helps determine resources given to shelters.

The count also helps gauge the severity of the homeless issue.

Organizers are expected to complete the count by the end of the day.

