HOLLY JOLLY PAWS: Smith County Animal Shelter holding adoption event Saturday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Animal Shelter is working to give its furry residents new homes and furever families for Christmas.

The shelter is hosting its “Holly Jolly Paws Adoption Event” Saturday through 4 p.m. at the shelter, 322 East Ferguson Street, Tyler, 75702.

The day includes vendors, music, food, and, oh yeah, these guys:

That’s Scooter on the right, the shelter’s mascot. Pictured on the left is – well, you know who he is. He’s just waiting to meet your kiddos.

The shelter has dozens of puppers waiting to go home for Christmas. Adoption is free. Prospective pup parents just have to agree to get their new furbabies spayed or neutered and vaccinated for rabies within a set time limit.

Again, the event runs until 4 p.m.

Have a holly jolly Christmas. And if you can, help turn the season all merry and bright for a pup who just wants to be home for Christmas.