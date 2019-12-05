HOLIDAY ‘SPIRITS’: TABC accepting applications for alcohol delivery permits

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) If you’re looking for a safer option to drinking during this holiday season, here’s your opportunity.

Texas residents will soon be able to order alcoholic beverages and have it delivered directly to their doors.

The new Consumer Delivery Permit will allow third-party companies — such as Favor and Instacart — to start making those deliveries.

Delivery drivers would pick up the alcohol from businesses licensed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission such as bars, restaurants and liquor stores.

“The Consumer Delivery Permit is an important step forward for Texas consumers, as well as alcohol retailers. For years, Texans across the state have relied on third-party services to deliver everything from clothing to vehicles. Now, at long last, alcohol can be delivered as well.” Bentley Nettles, TABC Executive Director

The TABC is now accepting applications for the new permit.

The agency expects to issue the first permits to eligible applicants during the third week of December.