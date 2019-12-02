HOLIDAY GIVING: Blue Santa fundraiser Tuesday at Whataburgers around ETX

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Several East Texas law enforcement agencies are participating in the Blue Santa program this year, and they’re looking for your help!

Children ages 4-13 that are selected to benefit from this program will receive a $100 Walmart gift card and will get to go shopping with a police officer from where they go to school.

On Tuesday, there is a simple way you can help raise funds for the program.

Several area Whataburger’s will donate 50% of the money raised between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Bullard: 651 S Dr. M Roper Pkwy

Chandler: 103 Highway 31 W

Henderson: 630 Highway 79 N

Kilgore: 108 N Henderson Blvd., 6241 Old Highway 135 N

Lindale: 311 S Main St.

Mineola: 2200 N Pacific St.

Below are the list of Tyler locations participating as well: