HIT THE TRAILS: Texas state parks to begin reopening Monday

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – If you’re starting to go a bit stir-crazy from isolating at home, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Service has some very good news for you.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott discussed his plan to begin reopening Texas in a phased-in process. And while the plan will unfold over a spread of weeks, there is a bright spot on the immediate horizon – Texas state parks will begin reopening Monday.

There are, of course, restrictions. COVID-19 is still a very real threat in this state, and both the governor and the parks service want to be certain this gradual loosening of restrictions doesn’t unleash a second wave of the illness.

First of all, the parks will be open only for day use, with overnight camping still prohibiting. You will need to wear face masks and practice social distancing – keeping 6 feet between yourself and other individuals outside your party.

Also, groups of more than five people are prohibited.

Visitors must also make reservations and pay park fees in advance and online. No rangers will be at entrances to take payment.

Online registration opens Sunday at noon here. You can also find maps to Texas state parks, park guides, and a link to download the Texas parks app on the site.

For the latest information, follow TPW on Twitter and Facebook.

So if you’ve watched everything on Netflix and Hulu, or if you’re just getting tired of staring at the same walls every day, get out those hiking boots, fill up your water bottle, grab your face mask, and hit the trails.

The beauty of Texas awaits!