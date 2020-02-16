Historic flooding threatens Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Mississippi (KETK) – Potentially historic flood waters are threatening Mississippi.

“As we continue to monitor radar and weather reports, we do not anticipate this situation to end anytime soon,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

Forecasters expect the Pearl River to crest Monday at 38 feet, the highest level since the 1980s.

The river could burst its banks and initiate widespread flooding near Jackson, the state capitol.

Some roads and homes are already under water.

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for some vulnerable areas, and first responders are working to get residents to safety.

“All possibly affected Mississippians we have tried to reach out to and have been notified,” said Reeves. “If you have not evacuated yet, we urge you to do so.”

The governor has already declared a state of emergency and forecasters believe it could be days before the flood waters retreat.