Historic downtown Texarkana building seeking renovation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – A historic building Downtown Texarkana that was built for African American businesses in the early 1900’s is now seeing renovations.

Originally, the Jamison building on 3rd street was a place where African Americans could find various services.

There were restaurants, doctors’ offices, and retail shops. Today, the property manager said she wants to save the building and she’s looking to re-open for any local business in the community.

“As beautiful as it is on the outside, it is that much more beautiful on the inside. The structure is still pretty sound. So, therefore, we are still making the effort to bring it back to where it was in the past,” said Cylestine Thornton, property manager.

The current property owners are in the process of finding a funding source to revitalize this building.