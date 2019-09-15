Hispanic Heritage Month starts today celebrating history, culture, and contributions

National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off September 15 and lasts until October 15.

It celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central, and South America, according to the National Hispanic Heritage Month website.

The celebration started off in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a full 30-day period.

September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile also celebrated its independence on September 16 and September 18, according to the website.