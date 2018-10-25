Hershey says it's raising chocolate prices next year

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (CNN) - Kisses may cost you more-- if you're looking for Hershey's chocolate version.

The candy company says it is planning to raise the prices of a fifth of its products.

But there's no word on which products will see the increase.

The company says the prices will go up about 2.5 percent.

Hershey is one of many companies getting squeezed by rising commodity and shipping costs.

It hopes higher prices will offset those costs without scaring away customers.

The changes will go into effect next year.