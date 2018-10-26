NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey - Two women are alive this morning thanks to the quick work of a police officer and bystanders.

Wednesday afternoon, an SUV crashed into a tree in the city of North Brunswick.

The vehicle caught fire with the driver and passenger trapped inside.

A police officer and good Samaritans, who witnessed the crash, jumped into action, pulling the women from the SUV.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.