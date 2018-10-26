BREAKING NEWS

Top Stories

Heroic car fire rescue caught on police body camera

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 10:41 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 10:41 AM CDT

NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey - Two women are alive this morning thanks to the quick work of a police officer and bystanders.

Wednesday afternoon, an SUV crashed into a tree in the city of North Brunswick.

The vehicle caught fire with the driver and passenger trapped inside.

A police officer and good Samaritans, who witnessed the crash, jumped into action, pulling the women from the SUV.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App