Henderson police seeking information in pickup theft

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson police are asking for information in the case of a stolen pickup.

The truck in question was reportedly stolen from JD’s Automotive Sunday night.

The owners are offering a reward for its return or for information leading to its return.

Security camera video captured persons suspected of stealing the truck at a local gas station.

Anyone with information about the truck’s whereabouts or the identity of the persons who stole it are urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.