Henderson man dies in motorcycle crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Henderson man.

The crash happened Friday on FM-782 in Rusk County, nine miles southwest of Tatum.

According to preliminary reports, Samuel D. Jeffus, 54, of Henderson was riding his motorcycle south on FM-782, approaching a left curve. The motorcycle veered off the road to the right and continued south through a ditch.

The motorcycle crossed a private drive, rotated counter clockwise, and flipped multiple times, ejecting Jeffus, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. 

