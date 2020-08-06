Henderson ISD student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) A Henderson ISD student-athlete has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The news comes one day after the district started the fall semester.

In a statement, officials said the student was not on campus for the first day of school but was there for summer high school athletic training on Monday, August 3rd. The student was screened for COVID-19 symptoms and was cleared for the day.

Later, the student claimed to have been exposed to COVID-19 off-campus; they got tested and got the results Wednesday evening.

Out of precaution the district said representatives contacted all students, faculty and coaches who may have come into contact with this student. School leaders say they have cleaned and disinfected the vicinity the student may have visited. They advised everyone to stay diligent and monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.

Henderson ISD students returned to school on August 5th. Administration with the district told KETK News they have taken great precautions to ensure the safety of their students. They say they are monitoring social distancing, wearing masks where possible, and are encouraging students to wash their hands frequently.