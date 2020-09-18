Henderson ISD reports new cases of COVID-19

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- Henderson ISD is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 at the district’s campuses.

Two students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

One elementary school student was last on campus on September 15.

One high school student was last on campus on September 10.

The district currently has 97 total reported cases, 76 recoveries and 21 active cases as of September 18.

Henderson ISD wrote that they are notifying staff and parents of students who were in close contact with the students who tested positive. They also stated that they will be cleaning and sanitizing the campuses, and they asked that students and staff continue to monitor for any symptoms.