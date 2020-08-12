Henderson ISD reports high school staff member, 2 students have tested positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD is reporting that a high school staff member and two high school students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two students were tested over the past weekend, according to a release from the district, and the staff member was tested Monday morning.

Both students and the staff member were last on the high school campus on Friday, August 7, and passed the routine screening before arriving.

The staff member has not been in a classroom setting and did not have close contact with students on campus.

The district said it has notified staff and parents of students who may have had contact with the students and staff member testing positive.

“We have cleaned and sanitized the areas of campus where the students and staff member had contact,” the press release said. “We will continue our daily screenings and the requirement that all students and staff wear masks on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also asked all of our students and staff to continue to monitor their health and check for symptoms on a regular basis over the next 10-14 days.

“Our thoughts remain with our students, staff and their families during their recoveries,” the district said.