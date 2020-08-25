Henderson ISD reports 4 students with COVID-19

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD is reporting that four students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three are high school students and one is a primary school student.
According to a statement from the district:
- The first high school student was last on the high school campus on August. The student developed symptoms after school and was tested.
- The second and third high school students were also last on campus on August 21. Both developed symptoms on Saturday and were tested.
- The primary student was last on the primary campus this morning, August 24.
“We have directly notified all staff and parents of students who had close contact with these
students,” the statement said. “We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the students had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our high school and primary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.
“We wish the students speedy recoveries.”