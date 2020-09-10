Henderson ISD reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, 41 recoveries

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD is reporting that two additional students have

tested positive for COVID-19.

The district also is reporting several recoveries.

Of the two most recent students to test positive for the virus, one was last on campus on September 3 and the other was last on campus Tuesday.

The district said in a press release that it also has discovered two additional staff cases it reported near the first of the year but did not include in its case number totals.

To date, the district is reporting 84 cases with 41 recoveries, leaving 43 currently active cases in the district.

HISD’s total enrollment is currently 3,332.

“We are notifying all staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with these students,” the district said in the press release. “The areas of campus where the students had contact are being cleaned and sanitized. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of the students and staff on the affected campuses to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.

“We wish these students speedy recoveries.”