Henderson ISD reports 2 more high school students have tested positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD is reporting two more high school students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first student’s last day at school was Friday, August 14, 2020. The student was also on

campus during athletics photos Saturday, August, 15, 2020.

The second student was last on the high school campus on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Both received positive test results over the past weekend.

“We have notified staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with both students,” the district said in a press release announcing the cases. “We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the student had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our high school and elementary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.”

The new cases bring the total announced by the district to nine.

On August 6, the district announced that a student athlete had tested positive. That announcement came just hours after district schools started the fall semester.

On August 12, the district announced that a middle school student, two high school students, and a high school staff member had tested positive.

On Monday, the district announced that a high school student and an elementary school student had tested positive for the virus.

“Our thoughts remain with both students and their families during this time,” the district release said.