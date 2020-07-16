Henderson ISD releases COVID-19 response plan for 2020-21 school year

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD has released its back to school plan for the 2020-21 school year as the decision to return to in-person class is in limbo across the nation.

Students are expected to return to school on August 5, two weeks earlier than initially planned, according to a revised calendar approved on May 26.

“This gives us more flexibility,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Bonneau told the school

board when she presented the proposed calendar changes, “especially if we have to transition

from in-classroom to online instruction again. It will give us a little more time.”

The district also added a full week for fall break in October and a full week for Thanksgiving as well as three weeks at Christmas.

Visitors on Campus

HISD will not allow visitation to campuses during planning until all campuses reopen. While school is in session, visitors are required to answer a questionnaire and wear a mask while on school grounds.

Student Screening

Students will be required to complete a daily screening process including temperature checks and a questionnaire.

The following are guidelines on if a student comes in contact with COVID-19.

Students who report feeling feverish should take a temperature check.

Quarantine at home and do not return to campus.

Parents should contact the following School nurse Healthcare provider

Schools should clean the areas used by individuals who show COVID-19 symptoms.

Students who exhibit symptoms will be allowed to return to school once the following is met:

At least three days have passed since recovery (no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications)

Improved respiratory symptoms

At least 10 days have passed since first symptoms

Employee Screening

Employees will be required to complete a daily screening process including temperature checks and a questionnaire.

The following are guidelines on if an employee comes in contact with COVID-19.

Employees who report feeling feverish should take a temperature check.

Schools will immediately separate employees who show symptoms of COVID-19.

Quarantine themselves and report the contact to a supervisor, school nurse, and healthcare provider.

Schools should clean the areas used by individuals who show COVID-19 symptoms.

Employees who exhibit symptoms will be allowed to return to work once the following is met:

At least three days have passed since recovery (no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications).

Improved respiratory symptoms.

At least 10 days have passed since the first symptoms.

All employees are required to comply with the governor’s executive order regarding the wearing of masks or shields. Students may be required to wear masks or shields based on age requirements, current state mandates, executive orders, and the current best guidelines from healthcare authorities.

Social-Distancing & PPE

Employees, students, parents, and visitors are encouraged to practice social-distancing protocols by staying approximately six feet away from others.

Traffic flow: Taped lines on the floor will mark the walking direction throughout the office to maintain distance.

Masks: Face masks are an important part of employee protection, as well as personal hygiene, social distancing, and frequent cleaning efforts.

Gloves: Touching your face with contaminated hands, whether gloved or not, poses a significant risk of infection. Wearing gloves does not diminish the need to wash your hands. Please remember to wash your hands properly as it is the number-one defense against any virus. Additionally, the proper removal of gloves reduces the risk of being exposed to contamination.

Modified Arrangements

Space seating/desks at least six feet apart when feasible.

Turn desks to face the same direction, or have students sit on only one side of tables, spaced apart when feasible.

Create distance between children on school buses when feasible.

Provide physical guides, such as tape on floors or sidewalks and signs on walls, to ensure that staff and children remain at least six feet apart in lines and at other times.

Possible: Close common areas such as cafeterias and playgrounds with shared equipment if

possible: otherwise stagger use and clean and disinfect between use.

Campus Staff Training

Content covered during pre-return to school and first-day training:

All training topics can be reinforced with signage in the buildings.

School/District checklists

Response Teams

Disinfection Measures

Transportation

Isolation protocols

On site health screening

Daily self-screenings

Visitors

Cleaning Crew Protocols

Grades for Online Students

Attendance for online learners will require the student to show progress in each course each day. The guidelines are set by the Texas Education Agency. This means that a progress check will be required each day for each course in which a student is enrolled.

A full list of guidelines for COVID-19 response and online learning can be found on the Henderson ISD website.