Henderson ISD adopts plans to feed more children in schools

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson ISD school board approved two new nutrition programs that will help more students get the meals they need.

The action came Monday during a special board meeting.

HISD’s Director Child Nutrition Tanya Davis told the board the universal breakfast program would

allow the district to help more students.

“We will be able to provide breakfast to all students in the district, pre-k through twelfth grade at no

cost,” said Davis. “When students start the day off with a nutritious meal, they have a much better

chance at being successful in class.”

The board also approved expanding the district’s current no-cost lunch program to the middle

school. Meaning all students from pre-k through eighth grade will receive lunch at no-cast as well.

That program is called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and is an option for schools across

the country.

Instead of asking students to apply for free or reduced meals through an application process, the district can provide breakfast and lunch to everyone and is then reimbursed based on the total percentage of students that are eligible for reduced lunches due to their participation in federal assistance programs.

“We are here for the kids,” said Davis, “and this yet another way we can help more of the kids in our

community.”

The board also approved the purchase of a number of welding stations and machines as part of the

district’s efforts to train students for jobs that are in demand in the area. The district partnered with

the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) to apply for a $200,000 grant program

through the Texas Workforce Commission to help fund the purchases.

“Our first priority is educating kids,” said Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb Jr. “In order to do that,

we must do all we can to keep our students, teachers and staff safe. Face coverings, frequent hand

washing and sanitation efforts are all ways we can keep doing what our teachers do best–helping

kids.”