Henderson County reports first case of COVID-19

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County has reported its first case of COVID-19.

In an official letter, the Henderson County Emergency Management Office said a resident of eastern Henderson County has tested positive for COVID-19.

This case, and the new one reported Sunday by Cherokee County, bring the total of cases in East Texas to 49, with two deaths.

“The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patient,” the letter said.

“The patient has not had any travel history and is believed to have contracted the virus due to community spread.”

The patient is not hospitalized, the letter said, “and is in her home with her family, who will be quarantined.”

County officials are urging calm and reminding the public to take precautions that can mitigate the spread of the virus, including:

Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water often, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

If at all possible, stay in place and do not go out. Make shopping trips that are as brief as possible. Practice social distancing by avoiding close contact with people if you must get out.

Stay at home if you are sick or have any symptoms of the virus.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects in your home and work, such as door knobs, chairs, sink fixtures, and other areas that come into regular contact with people.

If you are experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, contact your health care provider. Be sure to call before going to your doctor, the emergency room, or any other health care provider if you are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

Information on COVID-19 is available at the following sites: