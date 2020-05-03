Henderson County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-10 Sunday.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 31.
The individuals are under the care of medical professionals.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District will be contacting persons who have been in contact with the patients.
County officials urge the public to continue following health and safety guidelines:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 second.
- Follow social distancing guidelines by keeping 6 feet between yourself and other individuals.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and devices frequently.
- Wear masks or cloth face coverings out in public.
- Stay home unless absolutely necessary. Make shopping trips as brief as possible and take as few people as possible.
- If you are sick, stay home.
- If you experiencing symptoms – cough, fever and/or chills, headaches, sore throat, difficulty breathing, nasal congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, new loss of taste or smell – call your doctor’s office or emergency clinic BEFORE going to help prevent community spread.