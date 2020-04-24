Henderson County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Emergency Management Office is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the office, the patients are under the care of a physician.

NET Health has confirmed the positive tests and will be contacting individuals who may have come in contact with the patients.

These two new cases bring the henderson County total to 24.

County officials continue to urge people to follow health and safety recommendations, including:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If no soap is available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% isopropyl alcohol.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and frequently used devices.

Stay home unless you absolutely need to go out. Make shopping trips as brief as possible and send only one person at a time if possible.

Observe social distancing. Keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other individuals. Do not make physical contact with persons outside your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

If you are experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, please contact your health care provider. Be sure to call before you visit a doctor’s office or emergency facility to help prevent community spread.