Henderson County Fire Marshal investigating after early morning fire destroys vacant home

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Sunday morning fire that destroyed a single-family home.

Payne Springs Fire & Rescue responded to the fire just after midnight Sunday at Hidden Hills Harbor near Mabank. Responders arrived to find the home engulfed in fire. Flames were through the roof and had burned through much of the floor.

Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Log Cabin Fire Department, Eustace Fire Department, and UT Health EMS also responded.

No injuries were reported. The home appeared to be vacant, according to PSFR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Henderson County Fire Marshal at 903-675-6157.