Henderson County deputies arrest 2 in unrelated drug busts

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County deputies made two arrests Wednesday in unrelated drug busts.

On Wednesday, deputies raided a workshop in Gun Barrel City, where they found a substantial amount of methamphetamine and arrested the owner.

Alvis Marshall Waters, 55, of Gun Barrel City was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, a 1st Degree Felony.

“Gone are the days when meth houses where the narcotics are actually cooked plagued our County,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “These days, because the meth can be manufactured in Mexico at a lower cost, dealers here are set up like a retail outlet store. They simply weigh, bag, and sell the already-finished drugs.”

The shop is in the 100 block of Thunderbird Drive.

In addition to the meth, they found scales, baggies, and glass pipes commonly used to inhale the narcotics,

Also on Wednesday in Larue, Deputy Gina Whatley arrested a 36-year-old woman for illegal possession of Xanax and meth.

Stacey Michelle Lane was at a residence in the 12000 block of County Road 4325 when Whatley and Deputy Ashley Sandoval arrived.

Lane had no prescription for the Xanax pills in her purse where another bottle containing the meth was found.

Both Waters and Lane were taken to the Henderson County Jail.