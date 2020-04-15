Henderson County adds 11th case to COVID-19 tally

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County officials are reporting the 11th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The individual is at home under a physician’s supervision.

NET Health officials will be contacting those who have been in contact with the individual.

The case brings the East Texas total to 485, with 19 deaths.

Health officials continue to urge people to take precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus: