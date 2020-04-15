Henderson County adds 11th case to COVID-19 tally

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County officials are reporting the 11th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
The individual is at home under a physician’s supervision.
NET Health officials will be contacting those who have been in contact with the individual.
The case brings the East Texas total to 485, with 19 deaths.
Health officials continue to urge people to take precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% isopropyl alcohol;
- Clean and disinfect frequently used devices and frequently touched surfaces with cleaning products made with bleach;
- Continue to maintain social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and other individuals;
- If you are ill, stay home. If you are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), call your doctor or emergency room before going in to avoid potential community spread.