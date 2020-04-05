Henderson clothing shop owner turns sewing talents to making masks for medical workers

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Locally, one woman is working to help protect East Texas by making face masks now recommended by the CDC.

Many of her masks also go to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview.

She saw the early demand for these masks and decided to do what she could to pitch in.

Andie Burks owns 4:13 Couture in henderson, where she makes and sells handmade clothing. So making masks goes hand in hand with her talents.

She’s now using those talents to help her friends in the medical field.

“It’s so sad that we have a shortage for people who are on the front lines dealing with this every day,” said Burks.

She makes the masks free for nurses and other frontline workers.

They work as covers for the N-95 masks to help them last longer.