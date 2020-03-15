Henderson cancels municipal court, public events due to concerns about spread of coronavirus

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson is canceling its municipal court until further notice, effective Monday, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The city also is suspending all public events in city parks and facilities for at least two weeks.

This will include events at facilities such as Henderson Civic Center, Henderson Fire Department conference room, Henderson Police Department conference and training rooms, Henderson Community Center, and all park pavilions.

The city will continue to hold public meetings related to city council and city board functions.

City officials are urging residents who are experiencing symptoms such as fever or cough or who have traveled to affected areas to refrain from physically attending these meetings.

“We will continue to evaluate the level of services and facilities that currently remain open to the public and will update this information should further action be necessary,” the city said in a news release. “The city will notify the public of events that have been tentatively rescheduled once those dates have been confirmed.”

“The City of Henderson will continue to monitor the situation and will notify residents and visitors of any extension of these suspensions and/or facility closures,” the news release said.