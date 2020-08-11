Henderson adopts ‘virtual court docket’

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson Municipal Court will be joining other courts across the state of Texas by virtually conducting business beginning on Thursday.

The Virtual Court Docket has been set and will be a recurring virtual hearing every Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. as needed.

New court procedures for virtual court will allow cases to be handled remotely with Judge James

Holmes presiding, and post-hearing arrangements will be directed to the court clerks virtually as

well.

“Our objective is to carefully provide virtual access while maintaining standard court guidelines

and moving business along so that cases can be resolved in a manner benefiting all involved,”

City Manager Jay Abercrombie stated. “Citizen and employee safety is always the top priority for

us during this pandemic, and the virtual court piece helps aid us in achieving this.”

If you have a ticket and wish to be scheduled for a virtual court appearance, contact the court at

(903) 392-0557 and a court clerk will assist you. Information is available on the City of Henderson

website, www.hendersontx.us, under Municipal Court, along with court etiquette and payment

option information.