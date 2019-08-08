HEIGHTENED AWARENESS: School teaching pre-schoolers how to be prepared for an active shooter

It’s a scene that’s all too familiar. And as kids start a new school year, one that will become more frequent.

Lockdown drills have become normal for many students, and that includes- believe it or not- children as young as three years old.

These three and four year olds know to follow their teacher into the closet — quietly.

Inside, there are glow in the dark stars, snacks and books to keep the children from getting anxious.

The school’s directors say from the beginning the children were never afraid.

In part, because the teachers are trained not to show their nerves — Good advice for parents who may want to talk to their children about what to do in case of an emergency –

“Children feed off any emotion especially with families they feel every emotion you have. so you personally, parents or whoever the caregivers are grandparents. Whoever, have to be in a good place before you put this plan into action,” says Julia Duke, a pre-school Assistant Director.

Just as with any emergency — fire or earthquake — it’s a good idea for families to have a plan in the event of an active shooter situation.

A code word that means follow me now, a place to meet, and a plan to get out of a movie theater or public place.