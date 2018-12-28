Heavy rains push water treatment facility to its limit

Due to heavy rains Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the City of Nacogdoches Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) has been overwhelmed and the capacity of the system is at its maximum.

This has resulted in an overflow of rainwater and sanitary sewage at a manhole near the plant into Lanana Creek in excess of 100,000 gallons.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and all required notifications have been issued to media and other City of Nacogdoches officials. The environmental hazard is minimal as the overflow was 95% rainwater.

Heavy rains in the area caused flooding conditions on all waterways throughout the system and the WWTP was affected in the same way.

The facility received maximum inflows of combined wastewater and storm water and the system, which is rated for just less than 13 million gallons per day, experienced flows in excess of 21 million gallons per day during the flooding event.

To prevent flooding that would severely damage equipment and productivity, the plant entered “emergency bypass mode” for the duration of the event, but is now operating at normal capacity.