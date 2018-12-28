Heavy metal rockers Metallica donate $1 million to colleges Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Metallica, one of the most commercially successful rock bands in history, having sold 110 million albums worldwide is giving back.

Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation donated $100,000 each to 10 community colleges across the nation, including Lonestar Community College in The Woodlands.

Metallica has been raising money for the All Within My Hands organization through concerts and vinyl sales.

According to the foundations website , "the primary focus of Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation has been the fight against hunger. With every stop on the band’s WorldWired Tour, at home and abroad, the guys have made a donation of $10,000 to a local community food bank. That act of touching the lives of people in cities the tour visits inspired members of the crew to start a campaign of their own."

Metallica's guitarist, Kirk Hammett: "This is our chance to complete the cycle of giving and receiving and then giving back where we can make a difference."

Current recipients as Metallica Scholars include:

Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, North Carolina

Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Oregon

College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois

Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland

Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin

Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Lone Star College, The Woodlands, Texas

North Idaho College, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington

Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, Wichita, Kansas