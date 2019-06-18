Hawkins PD seeking 2 juveniles suspected of trashing park

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Hawkins police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two juveniles suspected of trashing a local park.

Hawkins PD posted a video on its Facebook page showing what the police said were two juveniles ” destroying our city park, pushing over trash and scattering it around the area” early Friday morning just after midnight.

The post says the two took donations of food intended for those in need and wasted them.

“We will be forced to shut down the food donations box if this violent behavior doesn’t stop!,” the post says.

In a subsequent post, Hawkins PD posted more photos of the damage done to the park.













Anyone who has any information about this incident or the two juveniles in question is urged to call Hawkins police at 903-769-3628.

Need your help folks; attached will be a video where you can see two juveniles (hope parents will take action) destroying our city park, pushing over trash and scattering it around the area!! The most aggravating thing is that they take the donations of food items for those in need and wasting it !!! We are working on identifying those juveniles and consequences will take affect!! If you know who these kids are come see me in the office we work out a lesson plan !! We will be forced to shut down the food donations box if this violent behavior doesn’t stop! Thank you for your support. Posted by Hawkins Police Department on Monday, June 17, 2019