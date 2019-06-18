Hawkins PD seeking 2 juveniles suspected of trashing park

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Hawkins police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two juveniles suspected of trashing a local park.
Hawkins PD posted a video on its Facebook page showing what the police said were two juveniles ” destroying our city park, pushing over trash and scattering it around the area” early Friday morning just after midnight.
The post says the two took donations of food intended for those in need and wasted them.
“We will be forced to shut down the food donations box if this violent behavior doesn’t stop!,” the post says.
In a subsequent post, Hawkins PD posted more photos of the damage done to the park.
Anyone who has any information about this incident or the two juveniles in question is urged to call Hawkins police at 903-769-3628.