HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police say capital murder suspect may be hiding in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Texarkana, Texas police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for capital murder out of south Texas who may be in the area.

Traveon James Young is suspected of killing a store clerk during a robbery on August 31 at the WB Food Mart in Sugar Land, Texas.

“The Sugar Land Police Department asked us share their post about a capital murder suspect who may be hiding out here. We know that he has ties to the Texarkana area,” TTPD said in sharing a post from the Sugar Land Police Department Wednesday morning.

In their original post, Sugar Land police say the $5,000 reward has been increased to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information on Young’s whereabouts call 903-798-3116.