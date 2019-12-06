HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Lufkin PD searching for man last seen at Walmart

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) The Lufkin Police Department needs your help in locating a missing man.

According to the department, Paul Weisinger, 70, of Lufkin, was last seen Thursday evening.

They say Weisinger’s family reported him missing after he refused to get in a vehicle with them outside Walmart.

Family members say he seemed confused and upset at the time.

Weisinger is described as being 5’9″, with a medium build, and last seen wearing a brown or light blue plaid jacket and blue jeans.

If you see Mr. Weisinger, call Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356.