Harrison County to offer free COVID-19 testing

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County and the City of Marshall will offer free walk-up COVID-19 testing for several days this week.

The testing will be Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. South in Marshall.

No appointment is necessary and symptoms are not required. Those wishing to can pre-register at texas.curativeinc.com.

The tests will be mouth swabs that do not require assistance.

A cell phone number is required as test results will be delivered by text.

Harrison County currently is reporting 695 cases, with 35 deaths and 556 recoveries.