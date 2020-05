HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims has announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in his county.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 197.

The county has suffered 11 deaths from the virus but also is reporting 25 recoveries.

The county will host more testing Saturday at the Marshall Convention Center, and Sims said he expects the National Guard to be present to help administer the tests.