HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in his county and one new death from the illness.

On Facebook, Sims said the new cases bring the county’s total number of cases to 228 and the number of deaths to 23.

Harrison County leads East Texas in the number of deaths from COVID-19.

Sims also reported 21 new estimated recoveries in the county, bringing that number to 60.