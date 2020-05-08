Harrison County reports 2 new deaths, 12 new cases of COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 in his county and 12 new cases.

“Today, with a heavy heart, I do report 2 more fatalities plus 12 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Harrison County,” Sims posted on Facebook. “That brings our totals to 184 positive cases, 11 fatalities and 18 recoveries. Many are affected directly by this virus, not only lives but livelihoods. Please remember all those affected in your prayers.”

The county has suffered 11 deaths from COVID-19, joining Nacogdoches County, also with 11 deaths, at the top of the number of deaths per county in East Texas.

In the post, Sims reminded county residents that as businesses begin to reopen, safety and hygiene are more important than ever.

“Please remember to continue to be extremely cautious wherever you are,” he urged. “This virus is out there and still spreading. Masks and hand-washing are most helpful.”

The county hosted testing at the Marshall Convention Center on Friday. Sims said he expects those results to be all in by Wednesday.