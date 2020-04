HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall – Harrison County Health District is reporting two COVID-19 positive cases.

Both are categorized as community spread. They and the two reported Friday are all in Marshall.

Harrison County’s total is now 16. The City of Marshall has a current total of 10 positive cases with one fatality.

Health officials urge the residents of Marshall to follow all CDC, State of Texas, Harrison County and City of Marshall guidelines to safeguard the community.