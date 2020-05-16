Harrison County reports 15th death due to COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported the county’s 15th death due to COVID-19 Saturday.

“Good news / Terrible news,” Sims posted on Facebook. “We have no new positive cases to report today but we do have one new fatality. Our current totals are: 207 cases, 15 fatalities, 30 recoveries leaving 162 active cases.”

Harrison and Nacogdoches Counties lead the East Texas region in COVID-19 deaths, each with 15. Nacogdoches County leads in total number of cases with 230.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar