Harrison County reports 15th death due to COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported the county’s 15th death due to COVID-19 Saturday.

“Good news / Terrible news,” Sims posted on Facebook. “We have no new positive cases to report today but we do have one new fatality. Our current totals are: 207 cases, 15 fatalities, 30 recoveries leaving 162 active cases.”

Harrison and Nacogdoches Counties lead the East Texas region in COVID-19 deaths, each with 15. Nacogdoches County leads in total number of cases with 230.