Harrison County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 120.

The county has reported 49 new cases this week.

With 14 recoveries and seven fatalities, Harrison County has a current total of 92 active cases.

Dr. Ricky Paul, the county Health District Medical Director, said the rise in numbers is attributable to certain group settings.

“The Marshall Harrison County Health District has worked collaboratively with the Texas Department of State Health Services providing assistance related to COVID-19 at Harrison County long-term care facilities,” Paul said. “Harrison County has confirmed 50 cases of COVID-19 that are related to long term care facilities in our county. We will continue to provide assistance to these facilities and appreciate each facility’s efforts and responsiveness during this difficult time.”

The increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in group settings is not unique to Harrison County.

“According to the Governor’s Report to Open Texas, recent reports highlighted the rapid increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living communities in Texas,” Paul said. “Part of the plan includes recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities. Harrison County residents need to remain diligent in continuing to practice social distancing, avoid crowds, and limit physical contact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends using simple cloth face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the virus.”

Another explanation for the number of new cases is the increased testing. As medical professionals further examine the testing data, the Marshall – Harrison County Health District has provided the following graphs to define the total testing reported from April 7, 2020, to April 28, 2020. To be accurate, the total number of tests demonstrates a steady rise of 255 over the last seven days, while the number of positive tests has an increase of 29 over the same seven days.

April 7 April 14 April 21 April 28 Positive 11 34 59 88 Negative 181 339 510 656 Pending 48 49 65 145 Total 240 422 634 889

The City of Marshall urges residents to continue social distancing, avoid crowds and exercise caution as per Governor Abbot’s Executive Order GA-18 and the City of Marshall New Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease on April 30, 2020. Both documents order every person shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services or reopened services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.

In addition, health officials urge residents to continue following the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) national guidelines, Executive Orders by Governor Greg Abbott, and the City of Marshall Third Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease.