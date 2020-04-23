Harrison County reports 1 new death, 3 new cases of COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Judge has announced a new death in the county due to COVID-19 and three new cases.

The latest death was the county’s seventh.

The three new cases bring the county’s tally to 63.

Judge Chad Sims also announced that the county has six patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

A staff member at Willoughby Juvenile Center has tested positive for COVID-19, as has an inmate in the county jail. The sheriff’s office is working on getting testing done for inmates and staff as well as taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread, according to Sims.

He also urged county residents to continue wearing face coverings in public.

“I spoke with a doctor today about the protection offered by a face mask,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “If an infected person wears the mask, your risk of catching the virus goes down to 5%. If both of you wear a mask, that risk goes down even farther to 1.5%.”

“Please wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands and if you don’t have to be out… stay home,” Sims wrote.