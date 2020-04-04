Harrison County reports 1 new case of COVID-19, judge urges residents to ‘stay home’

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County has confirmed a new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases there to six.

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced the new case on Facebook.

Sims said it is “unknown at this time” whether the new case is travel related or comes from community spread.

“I urge our residents to stay home, practice excellent hygiene and look out for each other. It takes all of us to stop the spread,” Sims said.

