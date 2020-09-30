Harrison County man seeks to pump up wallet through unlawful distribution of anabolic steroids, gets benched by police

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Hallsville man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking violation in the Eastern District of Texas.

Tony Goss, 53, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne.

According to information presented in court, on August 22, 2019, state and federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at 107 Community Blvd, Suite #5 in Longview, which was a commercial property leased by Goss. Agents ultimately recovered approximately 5,493 pills or tablets containing anabolic steroids, approximately 4,192 grams of anabolic steroid powder and, approximately 2,960 milliliters of liquid anabolic steroids.

Anabolic steroids are a Schedule III controlled substance.

Goss admitted that he possessed all the anabolic steroids with the intent to distribute them for commercial profit. Goss further admitted that he was personally responsible for the distribution of, and possessed with intent to distribute, at least 176,585 dosage units of anabolic steroids, which he distributed through mass-marketing via the internet.

Goss acknowledged that he received $459,285.25 in proceeds from his sale of steroids, and that he used some of those funds to purchase seven firearms and a 2016 Ford F-350. Goss agreed to forfeit to the government all the money he received from selling steroids, as well as all property he purchased with steroid proceeds.

Goss faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.