Harrison County announces 2 new cases of COVID-19, brings total to 3

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County.

In each case, the cause of COVID-19 exposure was travel-related.

In an effort to slow community spread of the illness, Sims and Brown have each issued stay at home orders for residents of Marshall and Harrison County effective Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Under this Order, citizens of Harrison County and the City of Marshall are still permitted to perform essential activities for their families including obtaining medical supplies, visiting a health care provider, obtaining supplies they need to work from home, grocery shopping, engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing, and to perform work defined as an essential service.

“Essential travel” includes the following:

Any travel related to the provision of or access to Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, Essential Businesses, or Minimum Basic Operations;

Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons;

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services;

Travel to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction;

Travel required by law enforcement or court order; or

Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the City. Individuals are strongly encouraged to verify that their transportation out of the City remains available and functional prior to commencing such travel.

Citizens at a high risk of illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to remain in their residence except to receive medical care.

Harrison County and the City of Marshall urge our community to practice healthy habits including:

Restrict physical contact and publicly used areas.

Maintain Social Distancing with a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.

Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more per Executive

Residents should not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to

In accordance with the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Residents may still utilize drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options through the Executive Order.

Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the home exhibits symptoms

If you are experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Inform your physician or emergency department of your symptoms to prevent any potential spread.

The City of Marshall will hold City Commission meetings utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view meetings or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at marshalltexas.net.