HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims has announced 18 new COVID-19 cases for the county and one new death from the illness.

The new numbers bring the county to 140 cases with 22 recoveries and eight deaths.

“Let us continue to practice good hygiene and be cautious around those who are vulnerable,” Sims wrote on Facebook. “Also, remember in your prayers those families affected by this virus.”