HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims has announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in his county and one new death.

In a Facebook post, Sims said the new cases bring the county’s total to 172.

The county has suffered nine deaths to date.

Sims also reported 18 recovered cases.

To date, 1,161 tests have been administered in Harrison County. Of those, 157 are positive, 959 are negative, and 45 results are still pending.