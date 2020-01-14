Harris County parents arrested after car with baby in it stolen while they gambled

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A couple was arrested and charged with child abandonment after their car with their 16-month-old baby in it was stolen while they gambled.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Blue, 29, and Kimberley Cook, 21, went into a convenience store in Humble Sunday night to play 8 liner slot machines. They left their car unlocked and running with their child inside.

The two told deputies they would periodically go outside to check on the baby. At one point, however, they went out and discovered the car was gone.

According to authorities, two men, Vincent Leon Cannady, 19, and Jabari Jonathan Davis, 18, saw the car outside the store and took off in it.

The men left the child at McGregor Park in Houston. A park ranger found the child wandering around and called police.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and is in good condition.

Authorities located the stolen vehicle near Loop 610 and Hwy 225 early Monday morning. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped and Cannady and Davis were arrested without incident.

The two have been charged with auto theft and felony kidnapping.

Blue and Cook were charged with child endangerment for leaving their child unattended.

The baby has been placed with Child Protective Services.