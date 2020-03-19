Harris County announces COVID-19 death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harris County health officials have announced the death of an elderly man from COVID-19.

Officials say the man was between the ages of 80 and 90 and a resident of a nursing home in the northwest quadrant of Harris County.

State officials have confirmed four deaths from coronavirus in the state. The latest was in Dallas County, where officials announced the death of a man Thursday. Others have been confirmed in Collin and Matagorda Counties.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 143 cases confirmed in Texas as of Thursday.